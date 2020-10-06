Companies

Ikea lifts 2020 forecast as shoppers buy more from home

Furniture retailer plans 50 new outlets as it shifts focus from larger out-of-town stores towards e-commerce and smaller inner-city formats

06 October 2020 - 18:36 Anna Ringstrom
The Swedish furniture giant Ikea in the centre of Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU
IKEA-SALES The Swedish furniture giant Ikea in the centre of Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Stockholm  —  Ikea sees sales returning to growth in 2020 after the coronavirus crisis boosted shoppers' interest in spending more on their homes, a trend the world's biggest furniture retailer believes is here to stay.

 Ikea is shifting focus from its traditional large out-of-town stores towards e-commerce and smaller inner-city formats as it adapts to the growth of online retailing and new shopping habits.

Jon Abrahamsson Ring, an Ikea veteran who became CEO of brand owner and franchiser Inter Ikea in March, said that, including test formats stores, about  50 new stores would open this year, against about 30 in 2019. Most of Ikea's new stores are in inner cities.

Retail sales — sales of products and services at the 445 IKEA stores and online — shrank 4% in the year through August, to €39.6bn.

Abrahamsson Ring said retail sales at comparable stores shrank 10% against a 1% rise the year before. Adjusted for the temporary closures, however, comparable sales were unchanged.

He said the full-year sales were higher than he had feared at the height of the crisis, and predicted a return to growth in the current year. “We feel very strongly that this interest in your home, how you live at home and create an even better home, is here to stay.”

He said demand for Ikea's lowest-priced ranges had grown during the crisis to make up 60% of sales in May-August, against about 45% usually. “Low prices has become super relevant in this period with the uncertainty.”

E-commerce jumped 45% to account for 15% of total retail sales. Inter Ikea said online sales remained high even after stores, most of which closed temporarily for an average of four weeks early in the pandemic, reopened.

Ingka Group, the main Ikea franchisee, said sales at its 378 stores shrank 4%, to €35.2bn, with online sales soaring 60% to make up 18% of its total turnover.

Ingka's CEO Jesper Brodin said that in recent weeks, the retailer's sales were up 7%-8% year on year.

"[The Covid-19 pandemic] has without doubt affected the interest in life at home. But it's to a degree that we hadn't really expected,” he said.

He said early in the crisis demand was focused primarily on office and cooking products but now demand was now up across the range.

“We don't think the strength of the interest in life at home was a pent-up need. Had that been the case we'd have seen a slowdown many weeks ago.”

Reuters

Asda’s buyers will face same challenge that caused Walmart about-turn

World’s largest retailer begins retreat, selling majority stake to buyout firm TDR Capital and Issa brothers
Companies
2 days ago

LVMH-Tiffany is one of many big deals the pandemic has upended

LVMH is trying to back out of its $16bn acquisition of the feted jeweller and, historically, courts tend to err on the side of letting parties walk ...
Companies
3 weeks ago

Silver Lake may take $1bn stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail

US private equity group‘s investment will value India's leading retailer  at about $57bn
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Balwin’s share price jumps after Mooikloof Mega ...
Companies / Property
2.
Ethiopian Airlines limits SAA offer to pilots and ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Lake Charles deal may let Sasol avoid a rights ...
Companies / Energy
4.
MultiChoice shares soar as Canal+ takes 6.5% ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Netcare numbers show SA may have overestimated ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.