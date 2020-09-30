Companies Company Comment Netcare offers glimpse into impressive Covid response Trading statement also shows the brilliance that is SA’s health-care capability BL PREMIUM

Netcare’s trading statement on Tuesday offers a glimpse into how the private hospital group handled the Covid-19 pandemic, especially how it reduced the number of days patients spent in intensive care. It also shows the brilliance that is SA’s health-care capability.

Netcare treated 11,913 Covid-19 patients with about 35%, or 4,169, needing intensive care. The average length of time in Netcare ICUs for a Covid-19 patient dropped from 17 to six days.