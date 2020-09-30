Company Comment
Netcare offers glimpse into impressive Covid response
Trading statement also shows the brilliance that is SA’s health-care capability
30 September 2020 - 20:26
Netcare’s trading statement on Tuesday offers a glimpse into how the private hospital group handled the Covid-19 pandemic, especially how it reduced the number of days patients spent in intensive care. It also shows the brilliance that is SA’s health-care capability.
Netcare treated 11,913 Covid-19 patients with about 35%, or 4,169, needing intensive care. The average length of time in Netcare ICUs for a Covid-19 patient dropped from 17 to six days.
