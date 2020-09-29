COMPANY COMMENT
MultiChoice is the winning team in broadcasting football
The new sponsorship further entrenches DStv’s place in local soccer
29 September 2020 - 17:03
DStv’s newly announced sponsorship of the local Premier Soccer League (PSL) further cements MultiChoice’s hold on local sport, and may give it an unfair advantage over its competitors.
MultiChoice, through SuperSport already holds the broadcasting rights for PSL soccer matches.
