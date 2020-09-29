Companies

Discounts improve EPP’s rental collections

29 September 2020 - 10:37 Odwa Mjo
The Galeria Tecza shopping centre in Kalisz, Poland, is one of EPP’s retail properties in the Central European country. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Galeria Tecza shopping centre in Kalisz, Poland, is one of EPP’s retail properties in the Central European country. Picture: SUPPLIED

EPP, Poland’s biggest retail landlord, has seen an improvement in rental collections after it introduced rental discounts for tenants battling with the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown on business.

The company said since July rental collections are at more than 90% on discounted rentals, while average rental collections  from March to June were at 79%.

“In line with EPP’s strategy, discounts or deferrals were offered to tenants with the aim of extending lease periods and increasing long-term rentals. The company has not and will not entertain turnover-only based rentals,” EPP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Net property income fell to €52.7m (about R1bn) in the six months to end June. Distributable earnings per share fell to €2.38c.

Occupancy remained at 97.3% while footfall was at 69% of 2019 footfall by end-June while it had improved to 85% up to September.

EPP’s share price climbed 8.33% to R5.20 in morning trade, while it has fallen 69% so far this year.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

EPP optimistic about Poland’s Covid-19 recovery

GDP will likely almost reach its 2019 level as early as 2021 with good growth potential for 2022, group says
Companies
3 months ago

Distributable income could fall two thirds, EPP warns

The Poland-focused retail landlord says it is still considering a dividend for its six months to end-June
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Patrice Motsepe’s ARC Investments does U-turn on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
A battered Remgro questions strength of SA’s ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Pandemic brings new entrants to listed property ...
Companies / Property
4.
Liberty Two Degrees battens down the hatches
Companies / Property
5.
Dimension Data group now operating under one name
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Property owner EPP raises R1.45bn for expansion in Poland

Companies / Property

Sipho Pityana appointed chair at Redefine

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.