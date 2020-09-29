Discounts improve EPP’s rental collections

EPP, Poland’s biggest retail landlord, has seen an improvement in rental collections after it introduced rental discounts for tenants battling with the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown on business.

The company said since July rental collections are at more than 90% on discounted rentals, while average rental collections from March to June were at 79%.

“In line with EPP’s strategy, discounts or deferrals were offered to tenants with the aim of extending lease periods and increasing long-term rentals. The company has not and will not entertain turnover-only based rentals,” EPP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Net property income fell to €52.7m (about R1bn) in the six months to end June. Distributable earnings per share fell to €2.38c.

Occupancy remained at 97.3% while footfall was at 69% of 2019 footfall by end-June while it had improved to 85% up to September.

EPP’s share price climbed 8.33% to R5.20 in morning trade, while it has fallen 69% so far this year.

