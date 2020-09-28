Companies Company Comment Inquiry should look into ‘two wasted years’ under Zwane Plucked from relative obscurity, Zwane was put in charge of one of the most complex ministries in SA BL PREMIUM

The revelation from Mosebenzi Zwane that as the Free State human settlements MEC he had no idea about the legislation underlying his position does raise the question about his time as mineral resources minister.

Plucked from the relative obscurity of a government official in the Free State, where his management of a R1.4bn housing project is now under close scrutiny at the state capture inquiry, Zwane was put in charge of one of the most complex ministries in SA.