Company Comment
Inquiry should look into ‘two wasted years’ under Zwane
Plucked from relative obscurity, Zwane was put in charge of one of the most complex ministries in SA
28 September 2020 - 19:27
The revelation from Mosebenzi Zwane that as the Free State human settlements MEC he had no idea about the legislation underlying his position does raise the question about his time as mineral resources minister.
Plucked from the relative obscurity of a government official in the Free State, where his management of a R1.4bn housing project is now under close scrutiny at the state capture inquiry, Zwane was put in charge of one of the most complex ministries in SA.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now