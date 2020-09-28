Companies

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou back in court to fight US extradition

Meng was arrested in December 2018, charged with bank fraud for misleading HSBC about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran

28 September 2020 - 10:09 Moira Warburton
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou walks down her driveway to her car as she departs her home for BC Supreme Court on May 27 in Vancouver, Canada. Picture: RICH LAM/GETTY IMAGES.
Vancouver, Canada — Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou will be back in a Canadian courtroom on Monday as her lawyers resume their fight to block the US’s efforts to extradite her.

Meng was arrested in December 2018 on a warrant from the US charging her with bank fraud for misleading HSBC about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to break US sanction law.

Huawei lawyers will argue that the US extradition request was flawed because it omitted key evidence showing Meng did not lie to HSBC about Huawei's business in Iran.

Meng, the daughter of billionaire Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition from her house arrest in Vancouver.

The arrest has strained China’s relations with both the US and Canada. Soon after Meng's detention, China arrested Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, charging them with espionage.

Meng will appear in British Columbia's Supreme Court on Monday for five days of Vukelich hearings — in which the judge will ultimately decide whether to allow the defence to admit additional pieces of evidence in their favour.

In this case, Huawei lawyers will use a PowerPoint presentation to show HSBC knew the extent of Huawei's business dealings in Iran, which they say the US did not accurately portray in its extradition request to Canada.

In previously submitted documents, Meng's lawyers claim the case that the US submitted to Canada is “so replete with intentional and reckless error” that it violates her rights.

The argument is part of Meng’s legal strategy to prove that Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process while arresting her.

Lawyers representing the Canadian attorney-general are arguing for her extradition to the US.

Vukelich hearings are rare in extradition cases, said Gary Botting, an extradition lawyer based in Vancouver, but given the complexity of Meng's case it is not surprising.

The defence’s success “depends entirely on the nature of the evidence ... and whether or not there is any substance to their allegations,” Botting added.

Meng’s extradition trial is currently set to wrap up in April, although if either side appeals the case, it could drag on for years through the Canadian justice system.

Reuters

