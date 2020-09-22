Companies COMPANY COMMENT Lockdown may have forced us to spend extra on better internet connection Consumers have found more value in having faster and more stable internet connections at home BL PREMIUM

The number of devices connected to the internet at home is on the rise, according to technology and telecoms operator, Vox.

The last six months has done much to increase the rate of internet usage in SA, as with many other countries around the world. But what does this usage look like in terms of the number of connected devices in a home?