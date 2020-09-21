Companies Company Comment Rory Mackey shows his confidence in SA Corporate Real Estate Mackey spent close to R954,000 on SA Corporate shares last Friday BL PREMIUM

About a year after he returned to SA Corporate Real Estate, having resigned for three months, MD Rory Mackey has assembled the executive management team he wants to fix the property company that lost momentum.

The resignations of Mackey and financial director, Antoinette Basson, were announced on a Tuesday evening in May 2019, shocking the market.