Company Comment
Rory Mackey shows his confidence in SA Corporate Real Estate
Mackey spent close to R954,000 on SA Corporate shares last Friday
21 September 2020 - 18:24
About a year after he returned to SA Corporate Real Estate, having resigned for three months, MD Rory Mackey has assembled the executive management team he wants to fix the property company that lost momentum.
The resignations of Mackey and financial director, Antoinette Basson, were announced on a Tuesday evening in May 2019, shocking the market.
