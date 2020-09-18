Companies

Companies

WATCH: How Covid-19 affected M&A activity

Herbert Smith Freehills partner Rudolph du Plessis talks to Business Day TV about the latest M&A activity

18 September 2020 - 08:07 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/macgyverhh
Picture: 123RF/macgyverhh

Global M&A activity is on the rise after a drop due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Herbert Smith Freehills.

Business Day TV spoke to Herbert Smith Freehills partner Rudolph du Plessis for more insight.

