WATCH: How Covid-19 affected M&A activity
Herbert Smith Freehills partner Rudolph du Plessis talks to Business Day TV about the latest M&A activity
18 September 2020 - 08:07
Global M&A activity is on the rise after a drop due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Herbert Smith Freehills.
Business Day TV spoke to Herbert Smith Freehills partner Rudolph du Plessis for more insight.
