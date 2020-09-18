Take our SME survey with R250,000 in ads up for grabs for your business

Companies

We are investigating the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown on SA's SMEs

18 September 2020 - 07:59
Boosting the economy: Small and medium-sized enterprises provide jobs. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Arena Holdings, the publisher of Business Day, Financial Mail and other titles, is investigating the impact of Covid-19 on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in SA.

In a McKinsey report issued in July, analysts predicted that roughly 60 percent of the country's SMEs could close due to the effects of the coronavirus lockdown.

To aid us in our research, we have compiled a seven-minute survey for SME owners or managers to complete.

All your responses will be regarded as confidential. The survey results will be aggregated and analysed anonymously.

The survey closes at 5pm on Friday October 9.

>> Click to start the survey now

 

Win advertising

If you complete the survey, you will be entered into a lucky draw to win R250,000-worth of advertising in Arena Holdings titles for your business. The last question will let you share your contact details for this purpose.

If you would like to see the survey results, please email Jude James at jamesj@arena.africa to confirm your interest and we will share the report with you.

