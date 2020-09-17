News Leader
WATCH: Discovery feels ill effects of Covid-19
Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual results
17 September 2020 - 07:30
Discovery’s balance sheet is not as healthy as it once was. Covid-19 has battered the group’s annual financial results, with full-year profit plummeting 97%.
Business Day TV talked to Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner about the company’s full-year results.
