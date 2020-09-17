Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Discovery feels ill effects of Covid-19

Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual results

17 September 2020 - 07:30 Business Day TV
The new Discovery head office in Sandton. Picture: MASI LOSI
The new Discovery head office in Sandton. Picture: MASI LOSI

Discovery’s balance sheet is not as healthy as it once was. Covid-19 has battered the group’s annual financial results, with full-year profit plummeting 97%.

Business Day TV talked to Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner about the company’s full-year results.

Discovery reports profit slump due to Covid-19

The insurance group has set aside a R3.4bn reserve to cater for future Covid-19-related claims and policy lapses
Companies
1 day ago

JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Wednesday

All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve policy announcement later, while locally further easing of Covid-19 restrictions is expected in coming days
Markets
1 day ago

Discovery joins Trinity Challenge to counter future pandemics

College aims to enable participants to share data and analytics to improve identification, response and recovery
National
3 days ago

Momentum predicts Covid impact will be ‘out of the system’ by June 2021

CEO says SA's weak economy could mean a 10% drop in new business for Momentum
Companies
1 week ago

Covid-19 research hints at good news in herd immunity debate

The data is likely to spark discussion about whether some regions have enough people with immunity for the virus to no longer easily spread
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Discovery Bank opens new front in the battle for ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Virgin Active members are steadily returning, ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Mobile operator Rain boosts ARC Investments
Companies / Financial Services
4.
African Rainbow Capital forced to tinker with ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
PPC share drops after agreeing asset sales
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.