Companies

Citigroup employee exposed as QAnon website operator put on leave

The senior IT group manager was named as operator of conspiracy website QMap.pub before it was shut down

17 September 2020 - 18:17 William Turton and Jenny Surane
A QAnon bumper sticker in Yuma, the US, August 18 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/BING GUAN
A QAnon bumper sticker in Yuma, the US, August 18 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/BING GUAN

New York — Jason Gelinas, an employee at Citigroup, has been placed on paid leave pending an internal investigation after he was identified as the operator of the most prominent website dedicated to the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Gelinas, who lives in New Jersey, was identified on September 10 as the operator of the website QMap.pub and its associated mobile apps by the fact-checking site Logically.ai. Since then, the website has shut down and now simply provides links to alternative websites offering information on the QAnon conspiracy.

Gelinas earned more than $3,000 a month on a crowdfunded Patreon site dedicated to supporting the QAnon site, which he said helped cover the monthly operating costs.

“As outlined in our code of conduct, employees are required to disclose and obtain approvals for outside business activities,” Citigroup said in a statement, declining to comment on Gelinas’s status.

The code of conduct says outside business activities can include participating in any non-Citigroup business activity “for which you accept or have a reasonable expectation of receiving compensation directly or indirectly”.

The document says employees should disclose the activity to managers before participating.

Gelinas didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

Gelinas is a senior IT group manager, holding the rank of director, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

QMap.pub received more than 10-million visitors in July according to web analytics company SimilarWeb. The site served as an aggregator of “Q drops”, which are anonymous posts on the website 8kun by someone claiming to have a high-level government security clearance providing inside information.

The QAnon theory posits that President Donald Trump is battling a “deep state” ring of child-sex traffickers. Some adherents of QAnon are running for public office, but some others have committed violent acts or threatened them, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Because 8kun is difficult to navigate and rife with other disturbing content, many people interested in QAnon instead use aggregators that collect and present the Q drops. QMap.pub became the most popular by offering user-friendly features such as tags on posts to allow people to search more easily for themes, said Travis View, a researcher who co-hosts the podcast QAnon Anonymous. “It was very effective because it allowed people to go down their own rabbit holes,” he said.

Reached outside his home last week, Gelinas declined to comment on the site, and said that QAnon is “a patriotic movement to save the country”.

Bloomberg

QAnon’s conspiracy theories are music to Russia’s ears

‘Russia is increasingly interested in QAnon, and it’s being reciprocated’, social media analyst Camille Francois says
World
3 weeks ago

US election: a divided Republican party questions Trump legacy

Commentators say the US president has enabled the spread of racism in ways that will create long-term damage to the Republican party
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Facebook removes record 22-million hate speech posts

The second quarter figure is double that of the first quarter, with the company saying it now finds and eliminates about 95% of such violations
Companies
1 month ago

Pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theorist accounts removed by Twitter

The FBI has identified QAnon as a potential domestic terrorism threat, according to US media.
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Discovery Bank opens new front in the battle for ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Virgin Active members are steadily returning, ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
SA’s black asset-management pool is still small
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths scraps final dividend as Covid-19 hits ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
African Rainbow Capital forced to tinker with ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Facebook will not post political ads in week before US election

Companies

TOM EATON: A jump to the Right could be just a horror show away

Opinion / Columnists

Former Donald Trump campaign CEO Steve Bannon arrested for fraud

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.