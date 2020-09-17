Business and personal users not targeted by Trump WeChat ban

Los Angeles — WeChat users who download the Chinese app for personal or business communications will not be targeted by President Donald Trump’s executive order that will prohibit using the app for some transactions, the US said.

The US commerce department plans to clarify by September 20 which transactions will be prohibited. But it does not intend to define “the relevant transactions in such a way that would impose criminal or civil liability on such users”, according to a government filing on Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco.

The US WeChat Users Alliance is seeking a preliminary injunction against Trump’s executive order. A hearing on the request is scheduled for Thursday.

“The US uses national security as an excuse and abuses its national strength to suppress non-American enterprises without reason,” China’s foreign ministry said in reply to a Bloomberg request for comment on Thursday evening. The ministry added that it “supports relevant users to protect their rights by legal means”.

On Tuesday a judge denied a request from a TikTok employee to temporarily halt Trump’s order, which bars people in the US from doing business with the social media app and its parent company. The judge ruled the request was premature and that the US has said the order will not interfere with employees’ pay and work at TikTok.

According to the WeChat users group, Trump’s August 6 order will sunder the primary and often only channel that many US residents use to communicate with family and friends in both China and the US. WeChat is also used to run businesses and nonprofit organisations, practise religion and as a source of news. WeChat is so integral to Chinese and Chinese Americans’ lives that a ban will be like “losing a limb” for some users, the group says.

The government’s representation that the commerce department will not target WeChat users does not take away the need for an injunction, the WeChat Users Alliance in responded on Wednesday. In addition, according to the group, if the administration allows individuals to use WeChat for personal and business communications, it undermines the US argument that such use is a national security threat.

“Having first failed to articulate any actual national security concern, the administration’s latest ‘assurances’ that users can keep using WeChat, and exchange their personal and business information, only further illustrates the hollowness and pre-textual nature of defendants’ ‘national security’ rationales,” the group said in a court filing.

Trump has said both TikTok, which is owned by Bytedance, and WeChat, owned by Tencent Holdings, are a national security threat because the Chinese Communist Party can use the apps to spread misinformation, censor news critical of China, and steal users’ private and proprietary information.

