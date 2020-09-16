News Leader
WATCH: How lockdown has weighed on Super Group
Super Group CEO Peter Mountford talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year performance
16 September 2020 - 09:32
Super Group experienced tough trading conditions across all its operations during its full-year as lockdown regulations took effect.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Peter Mountford for more detail on the company’s financial performance.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.