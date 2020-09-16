Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How lockdown has weighed on Super Group

Super Group CEO Peter Mountford talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year performance

16 September 2020 - 09:32 Business Day TV
Super Group CEO Peter Mountford. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Super Group CEO Peter Mountford. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Super Group experienced tough trading conditions across all its operations during its full-year as lockdown regulations took effect.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Peter Mountford for more detail on the company’s financial performance.

Recovery in used car sales outpaces that of new vehicles, says Super Group

Comeback in premium luxury segment, which dropped most, has been slowest
Companies
15 hours ago

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday

Upbeat Chinese data supports sentiment, while global focus is on upcoming central bank announcements
Markets
1 day ago

Boks hit by injuries, second string likely for Championship

Team that won the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019 already without the talents of retirees Tendai Mtawarira‚ Francois Louw and Schalk Brits
Sport
17 hours ago

Highlanders looking at assistant Tony Brown for top job

CEO says Highlanders would be ‘silly’ not to consider seasoned attack coach
Sport
1 week ago

Clicks pulls hair-care range after anti-racism protests and backs SA products

The pharmacy group has removed TRESemmé hair products and one of the executives responsible for the advert has resigned
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
African Rainbow Capital forced to tinker with ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Mobile operator Rain boosts ARC Investments
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Investec says there are no plans to cut jobs in SA
Companies / Financial Services
4.
PPC share drops after agreeing asset sales
Companies / Industrials
5.
Paralysis at PIC killed a successful African ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.