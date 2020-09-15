COMPANY COMMENT
E-commerce set to outlast the coronavirus
The trend towards greater e-commerce use has persisted beyond the hard lockdown
15 September 2020 - 19:17
As more data is released by retailers and financial services companies around the country, we’re starting to see that the trend towards greater e-commerce use has persisted beyond the hard lockdown in SA.
Recent data from FNB, one of the country’s largest banks, shows that transaction activity on point-of-sale machines has recovered close to pre-lockdown levels.
