E-commerce set to outlast the coronavirus The trend towards greater e-commerce use has persisted beyond the hard lockdown

As more data is released by retailers and financial services companies around the country, we’re starting to see that the trend towards greater e-commerce use has persisted beyond the hard lockdown in SA.

Recent data from FNB, one of the country’s largest banks, shows that transaction activity on point-of-sale machines has recovered close to pre-lockdown levels.