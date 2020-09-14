Companies

WATCH: Is Naspers’s management destroying its value?

Michael Avery speaks economist Brian Kantor and David Holland, a co-founder of Fractal Value Advisors

14 September 2020 - 14:43 Business Day TV
Naspers’s operating assets are producing returns well below the cost of capital and operating profit has been and remains negative.

One reason for the discount is that Naspers/Prosus is investing and reinvesting in value-destroying endeavours.

Michael Avery speaks to Brian Kantor, an economist and former chief investment strategist of Investec Wealth & Investment, and David Holland, a co-founder of Fractal Value Advisors, about misaligned executive pay.

