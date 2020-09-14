Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Is Naspers’s management destroying its value?
Michael Avery speaks economist Brian Kantor and David Holland, a co-founder of Fractal Value Advisors
14 September 2020 - 14:43
Naspers’s operating assets are producing returns well below the cost of capital and operating profit has been and remains negative.
One reason for the discount is that Naspers/Prosus is investing and reinvesting in value-destroying endeavours.
Michael Avery speaks to Brian Kantor, an economist and former chief investment strategist of Investec Wealth & Investment, and David Holland, a co-founder of Fractal Value Advisors, about misaligned executive pay.
