Companies Pioneer Fishing acquires Glenryck SA to compete with Oceana's Lucky Star The company plans to spice up Glenryck's product line

Fish producing company Pioneer Fishing, which recently got the green light from the Competition Commission to acquire canned pilchards brand Glenryck, is set for expansion as it strengthens its position in the local canned fish market.

Stephen Dondolo, CEO of African Pioneer Group, which owns Pioneer Fishing, said the acquisition of an established local brand was a logical step that supports the company’s future vision and expansion strategy.