THE GLOBAL STARTUP MOVEMENT
PODCAST | The state of esports in Africa
Andrew Berkowitz talks to esports expert Douglas Ogeto on their growth and impact in Africa
Douglas Ogeto is the co-founder and CEO of LudiqueWorks and has built the largest community of game developers on the continent. He is an entrepreneur with more than eight years of experience in technology, branding and community building.
He has co-founded four startups in game development, education, advisory and branding and has played a key role in designing, planning and executing entrepreneurship and impact-related projects in Sub-Saharan and West Africa, having worked both in the private and NGO sector.
Listen to the discussion:
In this episode you’ll learn:
What the biggest hindrance to African e-sports taking a broader spot in the global industry is. [6:32] What companies and games are investing in Africa to support a league. [7:40]
What the most played consoles across Africa are. [12:15]
