F1 team-owner McLaren plans to sell its headquarters to raise cash

10 September 2020 - 20:54 Irene García Pérez
Picture: RUDY CAREZZEVOLI/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: RUDY CAREZZEVOLI/GETTY IMAGES

London — McLaren Group is considering a sale of its global headquarters as part of a refinancing strategy the company announced earlier in 2020.

The British supercar maker has also appointed banks to advise on a debt restructuring and equity raise to buttress its balance sheet, it said in a statement Thursday. Its headquarters is in Woking, on the southwestern edge of London.

McLaren has struggled since the coronavirus outbreak. A €300m equity raise early in 2020 has not  been enough to face an almost 70% revenue collapse throughout the pandemic.

McLaren sought emergency funds over the summer offering its headquarters and historic car collection as collateral. But existing creditors opposed the plan in court, eventually forcing the company to raise €150m from National Bank of Bahrain, a lender linked to its largest shareholder Mumtalakat, Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund.

McLaren needs to fix its finances to continue developing models that allows it to compete with the likes of Ferrari. It is also working to increase the proportion of its components that are made in the UK as the transition period for Britain leaving the EU ends this year.

