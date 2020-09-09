News Leader
WATCH: How to turn around the struggling SOEs
Nedbank CIB’s Jones Gondo talks to Business Day TV about SA’s embattled state-owned enterprises
09 September 2020 - 10:09
A number of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are failing to implement turnaround plans and have gone back to the government to request further funding as Covid-19 weighs on operations.
Business Day TV talked to Jones Gondo from Nedbank CIB about the embattled SOEs and plans to turn them around.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.