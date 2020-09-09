Companies

WATCH: How to turn around the struggling SOEs

Nedbank CIB’s Jones Gondo talks to Business Day TV about SA’s embattled state-owned enterprises

09 September 2020 - 10:09 Business Day TV
Illustration: KAREN MOOLMAN

A number of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are failing to implement turnaround plans and have gone back to the government to request further funding as Covid-19 weighs on operations.

Business Day TV talked to Jones Gondo from Nedbank CIB about the embattled SOEs and plans to turn them around.

