Economic growth is in trouble if it depends on good SOE governance Energy may prove a stumbling block for the SA economy

Fixing governance within the energy state-owned entities (SOEs) was a key priority for Gwede Mantashe, mineral resources and energy minister, in 2020. And just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit SA, it looked like governance at the state’s energy portfolio was indeed shaping up well for 2020.

In March, the Central Energy Fund (CEF) had done well to fill vacant CEO positions for itself and its subsidiaries, which have not all had permanent CEOs in place since 2014.