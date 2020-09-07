COMPANY COMMENT
Economic growth is in trouble if it depends on good SOE governance
Energy may prove a stumbling block for the SA economy
07 September 2020 - 18:29
Fixing governance within the energy state-owned entities (SOEs) was a key priority for Gwede Mantashe, mineral resources and energy minister, in 2020. And just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit SA, it looked like governance at the state’s energy portfolio was indeed shaping up well for 2020.
In March, the Central Energy Fund (CEF) had done well to fill vacant CEO positions for itself and its subsidiaries, which have not all had permanent CEOs in place since 2014.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now