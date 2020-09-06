Companies Spar welcomes Brett Botten to helm Chair Mike Hankinson plans to retire in March 2021 and will be replaced by Graham O’Connor BL PREMIUM

Grocery and liquor retailer Spar, whose CEO Graham O’Connor will step down from the position next year, has welcomed a new executive to the forefront, Brett Botten.

The group on Friday announced a string of managerial changes and Botten was named as its new CEO, with effect from March 2021.