Spar welcomes Brett Botten to helm
Chair Mike Hankinson plans to retire in March 2021 and will be replaced by Graham O’Connor
06 September 2020 - 19:54
Grocery and liquor retailer Spar, whose CEO Graham O’Connor will step down from the position next year, has welcomed a new executive to the forefront, Brett Botten.
The group on Friday announced a string of managerial changes and Botten was named as its new CEO, with effect from March 2021.
