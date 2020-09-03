Companies

Facebook will not post political ads in week before US election

Mark Zuckerberg said with the US so divided and final election results likely taking a long time, there could be an increased risk of civil unrest

03 September 2020 - 13:51 Katie Paul
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Picture: REUTERS
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Picture: REUTERS

San Francisco — Facebook said on Thursday that it will stop accepting new political ads in the week before the US presidential election in November, bowing to concern that its loose approach to free speech could once again be exploited to interfere with the vote.

The world’s biggest social network also said it is creating a label for posts by candidates or campaigns that try to claim victory before the election results are official, and widening the criteria for content to be removed as voter suppression.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post announcing the changes that he was concerned about the unique challenges voters will face due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted a surge in voting by mail.

“I’m also worried that with our nation so divided and election results potentially taking days or even weeks to be finalised, there could be an increased risk of civil unrest across the country,” he said.

Zuckerberg has previously defended his decision to allow for a freewheeling political conversation on Facebook, including through paid ads, which the company exempts from its fact-checking programme with external partners, including Reuters.

He said in his post that he continues to believe that the “best antidote to bad speech is more speech”, but acknowledged that in the final days of an election, “there may not be enough time to contest new claims”.

Facebook will continue to allow campaigns and others to run political ads that are already in the system, and will permit them to change spending amounts and user targeting, but will block adjustments to the ads’ content or design.

Facebook has been battered by criticism, including from its own employees, since allowing several inflammatory posts by US President Donald Trump to remain untouched earlier this summer, including one that contained misleading claims about mail-in ballots.

Disinformation experts have also raised the alarm, echoed in threat assessments by Facebook executives, about false claims and conspiracy theories spreading in the increasingly likely scenario that official results are not immediately available on election night.

Zuckerberg said Facebook is “increasingly seeing attempts to undermine the legitimacy of our elections from within our own borders” in addition to foreign influence campaigns, like the one it and US intelligence agencies determined Russia carried out to meddle in the 2016 vote.

Moscow has denied the allegations.

To address those threats, Facebook will label any posts seeking to delegitimise the outcome of the election, he wrote. The company also will remove posts with misinformation about Covid-19 and voting, which Zuckerberg said could be used to scare people away from exercising their right to vote.

Seeking to boost credible information, in addition to tamping down misleading posts, Facebook will partner with Reuters to provide news in the social network’s voting information centre about official results.

Zuckerberg said the company does not plan to make any further changes to its election policies beyond those listed in his post before the official declaration of the result.

Reuters

THE LEX COLUMN: Unequal voting rights that favour founders are a poser to shareholders

Google introduced the template for modern founder control with its 2004 listing
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Facebook complains that EU is invading its privacy

Social network says the European Commission is demanding irrelevant disclosure in its investigation
Companies
2 days ago

Facebook to challenge block on anti-Thai monarchy group

In a country where criticising the monarchy can lead to long prison sentences, Facebook says the ban ‘contravenes international human rights law’
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Massmart CEO had better keep making his dollar ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Comair eyes flight resumption in December
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Massmart CEO Slape shows confidence in turnaround ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
5.
Blue Label eyes collection of municipal power ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Facebook India accused of deleting anti-Muslim posts

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google and Facebook fight Australia over fee for content

Companies

Facebook takes down Russian operation targeting voters in US

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.