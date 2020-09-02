Companies

US election-related bets suggest a delayed result, JPMorgan says

An RBC survey shows that the US presidential election is now the biggest worry among institutional investors

02 September 2020 - 10:50 Joanna Ossinger
JP Morgan Chase office in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/ERIC THAYER
JP Morgan Chase office in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/ERIC THAYER

Singapore — Key US markets now appear to be pricing in the risk of a delayed or inconclusive result from the upcoming presidential election, according to new analysis from JPMorgan Chase.

Pricing for volatility protection in interest rates — where investors trade and hedge bond exposure through various derivatives — is “very high relative to the same stage in previous cycles,” strategists led by Joshua Younger said in a note published on Tuesday. Both over-the-counter derivatives and options on US treasury futures show volatility priced at about six times its normal level, compared with a rate of two times normal in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections and three times in 2016, when Donald Trump surprised pollsters by defeating Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, the cost of hedging exposure to US corporate bonds also shows investors paying more for protection than in previous elections — including preparing for price moves that could stretch beyond the November 18 expiry of one popular options contract. “Timing of election credit volatility is spilling over into December,” the analysts wrote, suggesting “that credit market participants are increasingly pricing in the odds of election results being unclear by November expiry.”

The positioning in rates and credit mirrors some signs of unease in the equity market, where one popular trade involving futures tied to the Cboe’s Volatility Index shows investors now paying a record volatility premium around the time of the US election on November 3.

“Despite the fact that elections, even for president, have not been a reliable catalyst for volatility in the past, a wide range of asset classes are already pricing historically high event risk into options markets,” Younger wrote in the note. “US rates, credit and equities are all pricing elevated risk of a delayed or inconclusive result.”

One market that doesn’t appear to be paying-up for volatility protection is currencies, the analysts added. Volatility pricing on major currency pairs shows “complacent” positioning around the election, which may make currency trading a cheaper way of hedging political risk compared to rates, credit or stocks.

Investors have been placing election-related bets earlier than usual given a polarised political climate, with an RBC survey showing that the US presidential election is now the biggest worry among institutional investors. JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic, who contributed to Tuesday’s note on volatility, warned on Monday that investors should prepare for Trump winning re-election.

“The post-election forex vols deserve more attention,” the JPMorgan strategists led by Younger said. “Delays in getting the results are atypical for the US elections but can occur, as seen in the 2000 election cycle. Despite the steady stream of news headlines and the fluid developments around the US Postal Service, the lack of pricing of a risk from a delayed and/or contested results is somewhat surprising.”

Bloomberg

Facebook takes down Russian operation targeting voters in US

Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy warns of ongoing Russian interference ahead of the US election in November
World
14 hours ago

Biden accuses Trump of stoking violence in US cities

Democratic presidential candidate's campaign visit to the swing state comes a Trump is set to visit protest-hit Kenosha, Wisconsin
World
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
2.
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Massmart CEO had better keep making his dollar ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors stack bets as banks with ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Historic flight takes Israeli and US officials to UAE

World

US releases declassified diplomatic cables on arms pledges to Taiwan

World / Asia

Macron tells Lebanese leaders to implement changes or face sanctions

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.