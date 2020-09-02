Companies COMPANY COMMENT E-commerce looks set to grow post-Covid, but will it be enough? BL PREMIUM

Much has been said about the apparent rise in e-commerce and the digital economy during the Covid-19 crisis. But how much of that will still be a reality as more of the economy opens up?

Social-distancing rules have forced consumers to adopt technology in a way few could have imagined before President Cyril Ramaphosa called the first “family meeting” in March, ushering in a lockdown that is now in its sixth month.