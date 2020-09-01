Companies

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Covid-19 didn’t kill the deal

Michael Avery talks to a panel about mergers and acquisitions for the rest of 2020

01 September 2020 - 15:07 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TASHA TUVANGO
Picture: 123RF/TASHA TUVANGO

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) value by JSE-listed companies for the first half of 2020 was R134bn from 164 deals, according to DealMakers, with deals down 30% year on year, and half of those reported in the first half of 2018.

Property deals accounted for one third of M&A activity during the first six months of 2020 as the listed sector navigates its worst year to date, with disposals reflecting the challenges facing commercial real estate.

Michael Avery speaks to  Johan Holtzhausen, MD of PSG Capital; Arie Maree, director at Ansarada; Eldad Friedman, joint head of investment banking at Investec; and Lydia Shadrach-Razzino, executive at ENSafrica in the corporate commercial department, about the outlook for M&A in the second half 2020.

JSE faces subdued Asian markets as load-shedding resumes

All eyes are on the ANC and the position of the president, as factionalism drives a divide in the party, says Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive ...
Markets
9 hours ago

Futuregrowth in fresh battle over new JSE rules on R3-trillion bond market

Asset manager says new rules, which come into effect on Monday, have significant shortcomings
Companies
1 day ago

ANDILE NTINGI: BEE fattens the elite and leaves crumbs for the poor masses

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa is correct in attacking the policy, which has not served its intended purpose
Opinion
2 days ago

Futuregrowth warns of risks in appointing politically exposed people to boards

Asset manager notes possible conflict of interest because DBSA chair Enoch Godongwana serves on the ANC’s NEC
National
1 day ago

Emira Property Fund looking to offload older assets

Company's total dividend falls 31% in the year to June as rent deferments and discounts ate up its cash
Companies
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
2.
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
4.
MTN SA names T-Systems CEO Dineo Molefe new CFO
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.