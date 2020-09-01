WATCH: Covid-19 didn’t kill the deal

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) value by JSE-listed companies for the first half of 2020 was R134bn from 164 deals, according to DealMakers, with deals down 30% year on year, and half of those reported in the first half of 2018.

Property deals accounted for one third of M&A activity during the first six months of 2020 as the listed sector navigates its worst year to date, with disposals reflecting the challenges facing commercial real estate.

Michael Avery speaks to Johan Holtzhausen, MD of PSG Capital; Arie Maree, director at Ansarada; Eldad Friedman, joint head of investment banking at Investec; and Lydia Shadrach-Razzino, executive at ENSafrica in the corporate commercial department, about the outlook for M&A in the second half 2020.