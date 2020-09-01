Old Mutual laments rise in claims and weak sales volumes

In a show of just how much the Covid-19 pandemic has weighed on insurer Old Mutual, the company’s earnings dropped by two thirds as a surge in claims and weaker business volumes took hold.

The insurer, whose own forecast for SA’s economic contraction is 7.5% said it would be focusing on managing costs tightly after a significant rise in death claims, policy lapses and weaker businesses volumes negatively affected the business.

“I think we’re really optimistic in the short-term to what, admittedly, is a very low base for revenue. In the medium-term, I think we are focusing on costs primarily,” Ian Williamson who permanent took the reins at the insurer in July, told Business Day after the company reported its first half results through the end of June.

“But even by the end of next year, chances are we’re not quite back where we were at the end of 2019. With that in mind, we need to focus on cost and efficiencies and make sure that those are appropriate for the size or the fabric of the revenue that we are generating,” he said.

The company’s adjusted headline earnings for the period tumbled 67% to R1.7bn, from R5.2bn in the prior period.

The drop was largely driven by weaker new business, which was substantially lower in the second quarter, as result of the lockdown and the economic contraction that followed.

The group reported a loss after tax of R5.62bn, from profit after tax of R5.8bn previously.

Williamson said the company’s policy lapse rates were also under pressure and that the number of clients dropping policies was higher than in the first six months of 2019 — particularly in the Mass Foundation Cluster, as consumers’ spending power dwindled in the face of rising joblessness.

The Mass Foundation Cluster is the part of the business that targets consumers at the lower end of the market.

The insurer, which recently came out of a dragged-out legal battle with former CEO Peter Moyo, who was ousted on grounds of conflict of interest, has set aside R2.8bn to help it tackle the effects of the virus on its business and accommodate imminent claims. It said it anticipates a worse mortality claims experience in the second half of 2020

It followed its close competitor, Liberty Life, even though slightly lower than the R3bn Liberty reserved to cover future death claims.

“We think we’re being prudent,” he said of the capital reserved for Covid-19 effects.

“There’s no current indication that it’s insufficient. Having said that, we haven’t allowed for a significant second wave the size of the first one for example,” he said.

Williamson added that, although still elevated in August, claims have been coming down since July after a peak in June.

“Our expectation is that you’ll have a shape of a curve that’s related to the pandemic, that washes through, and that by the end of the year we should be returning to more normal levels, unless there’s a second wave or another round of lockdown or a significant resurgence in the spread of the virus,” he said.

Some of the company’s opportunities for growth include targeting the upper end of the market in the short-term as well as broadening its offerings in the Mass Foundation businesses, he said.

Shares in the company jumped 6.43% on Tuesday afternoon, pushing its market capitalisation to R55.5bn. Since the virus surfaced in the country in March, Old Mutual’s share price has fallen 28% relative to its peer Liberty Life’s which has dropped 39%.

thukwanan@businesslive.co.za