COMPANY COMMENT
Emira’s American interests prove to be a masterstroke
Emira’s American interests have supplied it with dollar-denominated dividends
01 September 2020 - 00:12
Emira Property Fund’s decision back in 2017 to sell its non-premium grade offices and buy portions of American open-air shopping centres has proved to be a masterstroke as the SA economy has wallowed in one of its worst recessionary environments.
Emira’s American interests have supplied it with dollar-denominated dividends, as evidenced in the latest financial results for the year to June.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now