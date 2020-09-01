Companies COMPANY COMMENT Emira’s American interests prove to be a masterstroke Emira’s American interests have supplied it with dollar-denominated dividends BL PREMIUM

Emira Property Fund’s decision back in 2017 to sell its non-premium grade offices and buy portions of American open-air shopping centres has proved to be a masterstroke as the SA economy has wallowed in one of its worst recessionary environments.

Emira’s American interests have supplied it with dollar-denominated dividends, as evidenced in the latest financial results for the year to June.