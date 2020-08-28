Betfred offer not in best interests of Phumelela, say Oppenheimers
UK bookmaker Betfred has made a takeover offer of as much as R925m for horse-racing group Phumelela, which is in business rescue
28 August 2020 - 14:22
The Oppenheimer family said on Friday that a recent offer by UK bookmaker Betfred for horse-racing group Phumelela is not in the best interests of shareholders or the industry.
In a letter circulated by the struggling group’s business rescue practitioner, Mary Oppenheimer Daughters (MOD) said it believes that by allowing the practitioner more time to sell non-racing assets, outside of the distressed process, the most value on the sale of non-racing assets could be achieved.
