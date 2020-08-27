Companies

WPP to pay dividend amid cost cuts and new e-commerce work

The world’s biggest advertising company won work during Covid-19 to help customers market expanded e-commerce models

27 August 2020 - 16:56 Kate Holton
WPP CEO Mark Read. Picture: REUTERS
WPP CEO Mark Read. Picture: REUTERS

London — WPP became one of the first major British companies to reinstate its dividend on Thursday, after cost cuts paid off and the world’s biggest advertising company won work to help customers market new, expanded e-commerce models.

The owner of Ogilvy, Grey and Hill+Knowlton agencies declared an interim dividend of 10p per share and said it would relaunch its share buyback when the environment stabilises. Its shares rose 5%.

WPP posted a fall in second-quarter underlying net sales of 15.1%, compared with the market consensus for a 20% drop, and described its record of winning new work from clients as industry-leading.

CEO Mark Read said trading improved in July and, assuming no further major lockdown, the second quarter could prove to be the nadir.

“We’ve come out significantly better than we expected, although we remain cautious about the outlook for the rest of the year given the economic events,” he said.

WPP pulled its dividend, share buyback and 2020 guidance on March 31 as it braced for the full impact of Covid-19.

Since then, many clients in travel or hospitality have scrapped marketing to save cash, but others have marketed new e-commerce channels and television commercials that once took weeks and now take 16 days to make.

WPP said it expects to deliver full-year, underlying net sales in line with market forecasts — which would be a decline of about 11% — keeping it on a par with peers Publicis and IPG in exceeding expectations.

Analysts at Citi said the results should calm nerves. “We think for the stock to really start to recover, however, the group needs to see an inflection in growth in the second half,” they said.

WPP also took an impairment charge of £2.7bn, following the reassessment of acquisitions given the impact of the virus.

Reuters

Richemont chair Johann Rupert says company has to be cautious with cash

Rupert says pandemic has hit the company's cash flow hard, and flags more changes to the board of directors
Companies
1 day ago

Global quarterly dividend payouts worst since global financial crisis

Fund manager Janus Henderson‘s study shows  coronavirus crisis hits payouts, but  tech titans are fighting back
Companies
3 days ago

Tesla leaps after stock split makes share less expensive

Tesla is taking after Apple, which announced a 4-for-1 stock split in July
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nedbank counts on better second half
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Swiss trader IMR makes its mark in SA iron ore ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Banking on Women: Absa CIB celebrates 12 women in ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sibanye pays dividend on record results and best ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Massmart’s loss widens after Covid-19 hit
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Resilient to make dividend payments after Covid-19 hit

Companies / Property

Adcock Ingram holds on to dividend amid Covid-19 uncertainty

Companies / Healthcare

Demand rebound boosts Bidcorp shares to record one-day rise

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.