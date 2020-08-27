News Leader
WATCH: How Stadio weathered the Covid-19 storm
Stadio CEO Chris Vorster talks to Business Day TV about the group’s double-digit growth during lockdown
27 August 2020 - 11:30
Stadio has reported double-digit growth in student numbers for its half year as it benefited from a rise in online student enrolments at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown.
But this did not translate into its bottom line as writedowns resulted in a loss of R78m.
Business Day TV caught up with Stadio CEO Chris Vorster for more insight.
