WATCH: How Stadio weathered the Covid-19 storm

Stadio CEO Chris Vorster talks to Business Day TV about the group’s double-digit growth during lockdown

27 August 2020 - 11:30 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KE BOX
Picture: 123RF/KE BOX

Stadio has reported double-digit growth in student numbers for its half year as it benefited from a rise in online student enrolments at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown.

But this did not translate into its bottom line as writedowns resulted in a loss of R78m.

Business Day TV caught up with Stadio CEO Chris Vorster for more insight.

