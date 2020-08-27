Companies

Delivery Hero buys Dubai’s InstaShop for $270m

Delivery Hero is branching out of online meals with the deal pushing it into Germany’s blue-chip DAX 30

27 August 2020 - 17:03 Riham Alkousaa, Linda Pasquini and Nadine Schimroszik
Picture: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH
Picture: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Berlin — Germany’s Delivery Hero has agreed to buy online grocery marketplace InstaShop for an initial $270m, as it branches out of online takeaway meals into new services.

Delivery Hero, catapulted this week into Germany’s blue-chip DAX 30 index less than a decade after its founding, has been one of the winners of the Covid-19 pandemic as more people order meals in due to lockdowns.

InstaShop, launched in 2015, operates in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt and Lebanon and has an annualised gross merchandise volume of $300m, Delivery Hero said.

Depending on future growth and profitability, the deal could value InstaShop at $360m.

The Dubai-based firm will continue to operate as an independent brand under current leadership, Delivery Hero said.

The firm’s shares were down 1.4% in mid-morning Frankfurt trade, the biggest fall on the DAX 30.

Berenberg analyst Sarah Simon said the market is unclear about the potential for the grocery ordering business. “People are concerned that the company is pushing even further beyond the core online food marketplace activity,” she said.

Delivery Hero raised its 2020 sales forecast in July after coronavirus lockdowns and investment in ultra-fast deliveries boosted quarterly figures. 

Reuters

Ride-hailing jobs could be next source of labour unrest in SA

Drivers in other parts of the world, including SA, will likely seek similar status after a court ruling in California that  Uber must reclassify ...
Companies
2 weeks ago

Uber seeks to expand food delivery services through deal with Postmates, source says

A deal could help Uber Eats, Uber’s delivery arm, at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has decimated Uber’s main business of ride hailing
Companies
1 month ago

GrubHub stock surges after Uber takeover offer

Food-delivery platform shares climb nearly 40% after reports that the companies are in talks
Companies
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nedbank counts on better second half
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Swiss trader IMR makes its mark in SA iron ore ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Banking on Women: Absa CIB celebrates 12 women in ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sibanye pays dividend on record results and best ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Massmart’s loss widens after Covid-19 hit
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Delivery Hero to take Wirecard spot on DAX despite never having reported a ...

Companies

Rivals not happy with Amazon-Deliveroo deal in the UK

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.