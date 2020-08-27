Delivery Hero buys Dubai’s InstaShop for $270m

Berlin — Germany’s Delivery Hero has agreed to buy online grocery marketplace InstaShop for an initial $270m, as it branches out of online takeaway meals into new services.

Delivery Hero, catapulted this week into Germany’s blue-chip DAX 30 index less than a decade after its founding, has been one of the winners of the Covid-19 pandemic as more people order meals in due to lockdowns.

InstaShop, launched in 2015, operates in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt and Lebanon and has an annualised gross merchandise volume of $300m, Delivery Hero said.

Depending on future growth and profitability, the deal could value InstaShop at $360m.

The Dubai-based firm will continue to operate as an independent brand under current leadership, Delivery Hero said.

The firm’s shares were down 1.4% in mid-morning Frankfurt trade, the biggest fall on the DAX 30.

Berenberg analyst Sarah Simon said the market is unclear about the potential for the grocery ordering business. “People are concerned that the company is pushing even further beyond the core online food marketplace activity,” she said.

Delivery Hero raised its 2020 sales forecast in July after coronavirus lockdowns and investment in ultra-fast deliveries boosted quarterly figures.

