Xiaomi’s smartphone sales back to pre-pandemic levels

The Chinese electronics company’s profits more than doubled in the second quarter, with revenue up 3.1%

26 August 2020 - 16:55 David Kirton and Josh Horwitz
A Xiaomi store in Shenyang, Liaoning province, in China. Picture: REUTERS

Shenzen/Shanghai — Xiaomi’s overseas sales have returned to pre-pandemic levels, its acting CFO said on Wednesday, as it announced that profit more than doubled in the second quarter on the back of strong growth in its high-end smartphone business.

Revenue rose 3.1% in the quarter ending June 30, while sales rose to 53.54-billion yuan ($7.77bn), beating analysts’ expectations. Revenue was up from 51.95-billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

Overall revenue from the company’s smartphones business, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of its revenue, fell 1.2% to 31.6-billion yuan. Xiaomi sold 28.3-million handsets in the quarter, down from 32.1-million units a year earlier.

However, sales of premium phones in overseas markets were up by 99.2% year on year, with average selling prices rising 11.8% in that period.

“This shows our smartphones have achieved a major breakthrough in the second quarter,” Wang Xiang, Xiaomi’s acting CFO, said on the earnings call. The company’s high-end phones saw “explosive growth” in Europe, where smartphone shipments were up by 64.9%, he said.

Profit rose 129.8% to 4.49-billion yuan.

Xiaomi reported an adjusted net profit of 3.37-billion yuan, beating the average market estimate of 2.24-billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Xiaomi has relied increasingly on overseas markets, such as India, to boost growth as it struggles with competition from Huawei, the market leader in China.

The company’s revenue from overseas markets grew 10% year on year in the second quarter, accounting for 44.9% of its total revenue.

While sales in India started to recover as its lockdown was gradually lifted during the second quarter, production constraints have dragged on sales, Wang said. The number of new smartphone activations in July was still 72% of pre-pandemic levels, he said.

Xiaomi has also found itself caught in a backlash against Chinese tech firms in India, where last month the government banned several mobile apps from a range of Chinese companies, including two from Xiaomi.

Wang said Xiaomi remains confident in the India market, saying the company will continue “to promote the mutual understanding and trust between people in India and China”.

