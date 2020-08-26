Companies

UK’s Gatwick Airport to cut up to 600 jobs due to Covid-19

The country’s second-largest airport is operating at about 20% of 2019’s capacity

26 August 2020 - 17:39 Akshay Lodaya and Sarah Young
Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL
Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

London — Gatwick Airport, Britain’s number two airport to the south of London, has said it needs to axe up to 600 jobs, nearly a quarter of its workforce, because of the travel slump caused by Covid-19.

The travel industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. Lockdowns, which prevented flying from March to June, have been replaced in the UK by quarantine rules, stopping a hoped-for rebound in traffic and leading to thousands of job losses.

Gatwick, owned by Vinci Airports and Global Infrastructure Partners, said on Wednesday that it will start consultation about shedding 600 jobs, as it is only operating at about 20% of last year’s capacity.

Passenger numbers at Gatwick in August, usually one of the busiest months, are down 80% compared with 2019.

Gatwick’s move follows plans by some of its biggest airline customers to shrink, and comes after the UK’s number one airport, Heathrow, launched a voluntary redundancy scheme and said it could not rule out further job losses.

easyJet, British Airways (BA) and Virgin Atlantic have already announced about 20,000 job cuts between them and warned travel will take years to recover. BA and Virgin have both suspended operations at Gatwick for the time being.

Airports and airlines in the UK have called on ministers to scrap the quarantine policy in favour of a testing regime that would allow more travel.

“We are in ongoing talks with the government to see what sector-specific support can be put in place for the industry at this time,” Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate said.

Gatwick said that 75% of its staff are on the government’s job retention scheme, which is due to end in October. 

Reuters

BA owner IAG accesses £300m in Covid-19 funding and cuts plane orders by half

IAG has been hit by losses of 70% this year and does not expect passenger demand to recover to the level of 2019 before 2023 at the earliest
Companies
3 months ago

BA wants to suspend 32,000 workers after halving pilots’ pay

Covid-19 has caused BA to ground most of its flights while its owner, IAG, has cancelled its dividend
Companies
4 months ago

Government now looks to base SAA on Telkom as model

The department of public enterprises has deviated from its previous position that the airline should be majority state-owned
National
2 days ago

Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout’s exit another blow to airline sector

Offer of overseas position starting in November means the state-owned airline sector suffers yet another blow
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Redefine Properties’ quick action has put it in a ...
Companies
2.
Lewis leaps as it plans to step up share buybacks
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Redefine Properties’ debt burden will increase if ...
Companies / Property
4.
As Cell C retrenches, does the ‘new normal’ have ...
Companies
5.
Nedbank appoints exco member Mike Davis as new CFO
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

American Airlines to cut 19,000 jobs after US payroll aid expires

Companies

Virgin Atlantic gets creditor approval for £1.2bn rescue package

Companies

Heathrow expansion blocked by court, delighting UK activists

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.