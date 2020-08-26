Companies COMPANY COMMENT Positive stance by Lewis bucks the trend Owner of Beares and UFO thinks its share price is undervalued and is reinvesting in its own company BL PREMIUM

Positive business news is hard to come by, but thankfully the Lewis Group offers some respite among the recent stomach-churning results.

The furniture group, whose brands include Beares and UFO, thinks its share price is undervalued and is reinvesting in its own company. With about R515m on the balance sheet, it has cash to spare and wants to initiate a share buyback if given the go-ahead by shareholders.