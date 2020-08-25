Companies

Virgin Atlantic gets creditor approval for £1.2bn rescue package

All four creditor classes voted to support the restructuring, including 99% of trade suppliers

25 August 2020 - 17:57 Fabian Graber and Christopher Jasper
London — Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic Airways has won creditor approval for a debt overhaul, paving the way for a proposed £1.2bn rescue package that will help it avert collapse.

All four creditor classes voted to support the restructuring, Virgin Atlantic said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday, including a group of trade suppliers that hadn’t previously provided formal backing for the proposals.

“Achieving this milestone puts Virgin Atlantic in a position to rebuild its balance sheet, restore customer confidence and welcome passengers back to the skies as soon as they are ready to travel,” the airline said.

Virgin Atlantic was plunged into crisis after the coronavirus pandemic grounded flights and Britain ruled that it didn’t qualify for state aid from a multi-billion-pound bailout fund. The carrier embarked on a search for a private backer, settling on financing from hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management, along with a contribution from Branson.

The proposals won the “overwhelming support of all four creditor classes”, including 99% of trade suppliers, according to the company.

The rescue package will now return to a UK court on September 2 for a final decision on the financing plan, followed by what the statement said will be a procedural hearing in the US the next day. Virgin Atlantic filed for chapter 15 bankruptcy protection earlier this month to guard itself against creditor claims while aligning the two legal processes.

England-based Virgin saw demand drop to a quarter of last year’s level in the first half as the virus brought travel to a standstill, with the lucrative North Atlantic market on which it’s focused still severely depressed.

Aircraft leasing firms, the providers of a $280m credit facility, and related-party creditors, including shareholder Delta Air Lines, had already agreed to the airline’s financing proposal. However, trade creditors, that were asked to accept a 20% haircut, had yet to approve the deal.

The airline is using a new UK court process that allows a judge to compel dissenters to go along with a restructuring if enough creditors vote in favour.

Bloomberg

