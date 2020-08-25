Companies COMPANY COMMENT As Cell C retrenches, does the ‘new normal’ have to mean more physical store closures? Consumer-facing entities are closing more and more physical retail locations as consumer behaviour shifts to e-commerce platforms BL PREMIUM

As Cell C announced that it would be expanding its retrenchment process to include the closing of 128 stores, it brought the total number of jobs on the line to about 1,500, or 60% of its workforce.

Scary as that is, the bigger concern may be the growing trend among consumer-facing entities, which are closing more and more physical retail locations as consumer behaviour shifts to online and e-commerce platforms.