Tencent share jumps more than 4% on US reassurance

Hong Kong — Tencent jumped the most in two weeks after White House officials are said to have reassured US businesses that a ban on its WeChat app won’t be as broad as feared.

The WeChat owner jumped as much as 4.2% in Hong Kong Monday after people familiar with matter said the Trump administration is privately seeking to reassure US companies including Apple that they can still do business with Tencent’s WeChat messaging app in China.

In recent days, senior administration officials have been reaching out to some companies, realising that the effects of an all-out ban on the popular app could be devastating for US technology, retail, gaming, telecommunications and other industries, according to the people.

Earlier in August, company management sought to reassure investors that the executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on August 6 may apply only to WeChat’s overseas operations. The ban, which came amid efforts by the White House to curtail the rise of Chinese-owned technology giants such as Huawei Technologies and TikTok owner ByteDance, had erased roughly $66bn from Tencent’s value, though today’s rebound means the stock has recouped all but $22bn of those losses.

Spreads on Tencent’s dollar bond due 2030 tightened two basis points, according to credit traders in Hong Kong Monday morning, the most since August 11.

Trump ignited a furore after signing the order to ban US entities from dealing with WeChat. Confusion reigned as investors grappled with the sweeping language of Trump’s order — which bars “transactions” with the Chinese company — that leaves the door open for the administration to extend it well beyond the service in the US. Apple’s shares fell on fears the action could hurt sales of iPhones in its largest market after the US.

Still, risks remain until details of the executive order are finalised. Senior administration officials are deliberating over the scope of the ban ordered by Trump, one of the people said, and the president could ultimately overrule anything they decide.

Even if corporations are permitted to do business with WeChat, individuals may still face restrictions on using the app in the US. A group of US WeChat users filed a complaint at the federal court in San Francisco on Friday in an attempt to block the Trump administration from imposing a ban on the app, saying it would violate their rights.

Bloomberg