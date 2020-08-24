Global quarterly dividend payouts worst since global financial crisis

London — The coronavirus crisis will see the world's biggest firms slash dividend payouts between 17%-23% in 2020 or what could be as much $400bn, a new report has shown, though sectors such as tech are fighting the trend.

Global dividend payments plunged $108bn to $382bn in the second quarter of the year, fund manager Janus Henderson has calculated, equating to a 22% year-on-year drop which will be the worst since at least 2009.

All regions saw lower payouts except North America, where Canadian payments proved to be resilient. Worldwide, 27% of firms cut their dividends, while Europe, which was the worst affected, saw more than half do so and two-thirds of those cancel them outright.

"2020 will see the worst outcome for global dividends since the global financial crisis," Janus Henderson said in a report published on Monday.

"We now expect headline global dividends to fall 17% in a best-case scenario, paying $1.18 trillion.… Our worst-case scenario could see payouts drop 23% to $1.10-trillion."

A break down of the various sectors showed some big differences too.

Banks and other financial firm that have been ordered by the European Central Bank to stop paying dividends accounted for half of the 45% reduction in Europe's Q2 dividend drop to $77bn.

Miners and oil firms were hit badly by the broad slump in commodity prices and consumer discretionary companies saw their operations hit hard by government lockdowns too, resulting in much lower payments.

In contrast, tech and telecoms and health-care firms' dividends were relatively unaffected, with dividends up 1.8% and 0.1% respectively on an underlying basis.

That big tech resilience has also helped Microsoft and Apple power their way into the top ten of world dividend payers for the first time in 2020. That list is still topped by Nestlé.

"Dividend trends are reflecting the trends in society and the stock market at the moment," said Janus Henderson's head of global equity income, Ben Lofthouse.

"Probably we are going to see increases from parts of the tech sector," he added. "There are a lot of very strong balance sheets in that area."

Some key factors will determine how strong the recovery in dividends will be, he said.

The most obvious is the path of the coronavirus, but there is also what US firms do later in 2020 and whether Europe's banks get the green light early in 2021 to restart their payments.

"The big question for the US is what will happen in the fourth quarter. If many companies make significant cuts to their dividends, payouts will be fixed at a lower level until towards the end of 2021," Lofthouse said.

Reuters