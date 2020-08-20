Companies

Workforce expects to have swung into a loss due to the lockdown

The employment services company says Covid-19 resulted in it only operating businesses classified as essential services

20 August 2020 - 14:23 Odwa Mjo
Picture: 123RF/KRITCHANUT
Employment services company Workforce Holdings said on Thursday that it expects to see a loss in the six months to end-June partly due to the impact of the coronavirus lockdown. 

Workforce, which provides staffing, outsourcing and training services, said its expects a headline loss per share of between 7.57c and 9.43c for the period, from headline earnings per share of 18.6% previously.

“The arrival of Covid-19 resulted in Workforce only operating businesses within the group that were classified as essential services. This resulted in an immediate and substantial decline in turnovers across the clusters, aside from the healthcare cluster,” the company said

Workforce said it started to see recovery in June and is operating at a higher level of utilisation of its services compared to March, April and May, when SA was under levels 5 and 4 of the lockdown.

“Management envisages that in the second six months Workforce will return to a much higher level of utilisation, which will result in a near-normalisation of the previous patterns of earnings,” Workforce said. 

The company’s interim results are due on Friday. 

The Workforce share price is down 32% so far in 2020.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

