WATCH: How a fall in revenue harmed Denel
Nedbank CIB’s Jones Gondo spoke to Business Day TV about Denel’s financial troubles
20 August 2020 - 10:09
State arms firm Denel has posted an annual loss of R1.7bn due to a fall in revenue, according to the department of public enterprises.
Business Day TV talk to Jones Gondo from Nedbank CIB about the company’s financial woes.
