Former McDonald’s CEO denies he covered up relationships with juniors

Steve Easterbrook fires back at the company for suing to claw back millions of dollars in compensation

17 August 2020 - 12:34 Jef Feeley
Steve Easterbrook. Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Wilmington — Steve Easterbrook, the former CEO of McDonald’s, fired back at his former company for suing to clawback tens of millions of dollars in compensation, denying company claims he covered up sexual relationships with subordinates.

McDonald’s officials claimed that after firing Easterbrook in 2019 they found new information that showed the former top executive “concealed evidence and lied about his wrongdoing”. Easterbrook says McDonald’s had the information about his relationships with employees when it negotiated his separation agreement.

“McDonald’s — a sophisticated entity represented by numerous internal and external experts when it entered into the separation agreement — is aware it cannot credibly allege a breach of contract claim,” Easterbrook’s lawyers said on Friday in a filing Delaware Chancery Court, seeking to have the lawsuit thrown out. “Instead, it improperly seeks to manufacture claims for a breach of fiduciary duty or fraud.”

It is the latest salvo in a legal battle over Easterbrook’s ouster, which was covered by the severance agreement that allowed him to keep stock awards worth more than $37m as well as $675,000 severance and health insurance benefits.

“McDonald’s stands by its complaint, both the factual assertions and the court in which it was filed,” the company said.

Easterbrook also claims agreements covering stock grants targeted by the company must be heard in Illinois courts, where McDonald’s is based. He also accused the chain of filing the lawsuit knowing he could not immediately respond because of a gag clause in the agreement.

“McDonald’s Corporation filed a meritless — and misleading — lawsuit in the wrong forum,” Easterbrook’s lawyers said.

While McDonald’s is based in Illinois, it’s incorporated in Delaware. The chancery court in the state is the premier venue for resolving high-profile corporate disputes.

In return for his severance package, Easterbrook agreed to a two-year non-compete clause specifying more than 40 companies that he could not join. He was also required to write a letter “to employees acknowledging that he made a mistake”, according to the filing.

Bloomberg

McDonald's backs racial justice protests but overlooks employees

Workers at the iconic US fast food chain lack access to health care, paid sick leave and child care for parents
3 weeks ago

McDonald's weathers virus storm as sales bounce back

Restaurant operator says same-store sales fell only 5.1% in May from a year earlier
2 months ago

Recovery of fast-food sector likely to be slow

But businesses with drive-through option will pick up quickest
2 months ago

Not lovin' it: #MeToo has made relationships at work strictly taboo

As the McDonald’s CEO and its HR executive are shown the door over a workplace tryst, research shows the days of, unavoidably, meeting a romantic ...
9 months ago

McDonald's fires star CEO over relationship with employee

Steve Easterbrook revived sales with all-day breakfast and led the company’s charge into delivery and online ordering
9 months ago

