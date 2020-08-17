Diageo buys Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds’s Aviation Gin
The deal, for a total consideration of $610m, is Diageo’s second acquisition in recent years of a Hollywood-backed spirit
London — Diageo agreed to acquire Aviation American Gin and other liquors sold by Davos Brands, which is co-owned by “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds.
The deal, for a total consideration of $610m, is Diageo’s second acquisition in recent years of a Hollywood-backed spirit. In 2017, the maker of Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky acquired the fast-growing tequila brand Casamigos, which had been co-founded four years earlier by George Clooney, for as much as $1bn.
Diageo agreed to an initial payment of $335m and a further potential consideration of as much as $275m based on the performance of Aviation American Gin over a 10-year period.
The deal will expand the presence of Diageo, the world’s largest distiller, in the super-premium gin segment. The earlier deal for Casamigos expanded the London-based company’s line-up in a category where it already owned the Don Julio, DeLeon and Peligroso brands.
Diageo shares rose 0.8% in London on Monday.
The transaction will be funded through existing cash and is expected to close before the end of 2020, subject to regulatory clearances, Diageo said.
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.