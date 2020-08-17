Diageo buys Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds’s Aviation Gin

London — Diageo agreed to acquire Aviation American Gin and other liquors sold by Davos Brands, which is co-owned by “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds.

The deal, for a total consideration of $610m, is Diageo’s second acquisition in recent years of a Hollywood-backed spirit. In 2017, the maker of Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky acquired the fast-growing tequila brand Casamigos, which had been co-founded four years earlier by George Clooney, for as much as $1bn.

Diageo agreed to an initial payment of $335m and a further potential consideration of as much as $275m based on the performance of Aviation American Gin over a 10-year period.

The deal will expand the presence of Diageo, the world’s largest distiller, in the super-premium gin segment. The earlier deal for Casamigos expanded the London-based company’s line-up in a category where it already owned the Don Julio, DeLeon and Peligroso brands.

Diageo shares rose 0.8% in London on Monday.

The transaction will be funded through existing cash and is expected to close before the end of 2020, subject to regulatory clearances, Diageo said.

