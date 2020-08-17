Companies

Diageo buys Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds’s Aviation Gin

The deal, for a total consideration of $610m, is Diageo’s second acquisition in recent years of a Hollywood-backed spirit

17 August 2020 - 17:40 Thomas Buckley
Actor Ryan Reynolds poses on the red carpet during the premiere of "Deadpool 2" in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 14, 2018. Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON
Actor Ryan Reynolds poses on the red carpet during the premiere of "Deadpool 2" in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 14, 2018. Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

London — Diageo agreed to acquire Aviation American Gin and other liquors sold by Davos Brands, which is co-owned by “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds.

The deal, for a total consideration of $610m, is Diageo’s second acquisition in recent years of a Hollywood-backed spirit. In 2017, the maker of Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky acquired the fast-growing tequila brand Casamigos, which had been co-founded four years earlier by George Clooney, for as much as $1bn.

Diageo agreed to an initial payment of $335m and a further potential consideration of as much as $275m based on the performance of Aviation American Gin over a 10-year period.

The deal will expand the presence of Diageo, the world’s largest distiller, in the super-premium gin segment. The earlier deal for Casamigos expanded the London-based company’s line-up in a category where it already owned the Don Julio, DeLeon and Peligroso brands.

Diageo shares rose 0.8% in London on Monday.

The transaction will be funded through existing cash and is expected to close before the end of 2020, subject to regulatory clearances, Diageo said.

Bloomberg

E-commerce platform to help drive alcohol sales

New click-and-collect drinks ordering platform  connects  taverns and customers
Companies
2 months ago

What’s in a name? Nosecco a no-go as furious Prosecco takes it to court

Amid the shifting landscape for alternatives, food and drink producers will need to be innovative and creative with their branding
Companies
2 months ago

The lowdown on a lockdown whisky collection

A new generation of collectors has embraced a boom in online auctions during a time of global lockdown
Life
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Outlook for Woolworths is bleak as situation in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman wades into ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Sasol aims at rights issue of up to $2bn in 2021 ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Momentum Metropolitan hit by cyber attack
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Orion nails down final mining right in Prieska
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Scots skip water to beat Trump's whisky tariff

Business

SAB confident it can hit local Guinness target

Companies / Retail & Consumer

SAB gets licence for Smirnoff’s ready-to-drink brands

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.