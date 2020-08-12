Cathay shares climb on hopes of mainland flights restarting

Hong Kong — Cathay Pacific Airways shares climbed the most in nearly 12 years after a Chinese state-run newspaper tweeted that Hong Kong’s airport may restart transfer flights to mainland China, a move that could inject the beleaguered carrier with some much-needed passenger traffic.

The tweet from the Global Times added fuel to Cathay’s Wednesday morning rally, pushing it to a 12% gain, its biggest since October 2008. Shares closed at HK$5.88 in Hong Kong. The newspaper cited a source it didn’t identify, and Hong Kong International Airport didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

At a media briefing later, Cathay chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam said the company, which typically relies on mainland traffic for a large portion of revenue, hadn’t heard any official news on reopening Hong Kong for transfer flights.

Meanwhile, chair Patrick Healy reiterated that the coronavirus pandemic has been the most challenging period in the airline’s history.

Cathay released first-half results during the midday trading break, showing a first-half net loss of HK$9.9bn ($1.3bn) as the pandemic brought travel to a near standstill. That news was already priced in, with Cathay first warning about the loss in July.

The airline and its Cathay Dragon unit flew only 4.4-million passengers in the first six months, down from 18.3-million a year earlier. Passenger revenue tumbled 72% to HK$10.4bn during the period. The company flew an average of just 500 passengers a day in April and May. Hong Kong Express, which Cathay bought in July 2019, suspended services in March and only began resuming a limited number of flights in August.

The first-half loss included impairment charges of HK$2.5bn relating primarily to 16 aircraft unlikely to return to meaningful economic service again. Cathay said it agreed with Airbus to defer deliveries of A350s and A321neos until possibly 2025, and it is in “advanced negotiations” with Boeing for the deferral of B777-9 wide-bodies.