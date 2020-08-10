Companies The cure for the Covid investing blues You might be suitably perplexed where to invest during the pandemic, but do resist the urge to stuff it under the mattress, say investment experts BL PREMIUM

If 2020 was the year you intended to start a new venture, or maybe see the world, your plans are no doubt now shelved if not abandoned altogether thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Now you may be one of the lucky few to have a lump sum on hand, but you have to puzzle through where to invest your money.

After all, interest rates are at all-time lows and stock markets appear to be unnaturally high, with the JSE all share index almost flat for 2020, despite an economy facing its deepest contraction since the Great Depression about a century ago.