Companies Company Comment RMI has intriguing options for cut-throat UK insurance market RMI and Outsurance will be able to increase their shareholding in Hastings to 40% while working with an ambitious Finnish giant

At first glance, the Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) announcement last week barely warranted a mention, but anyone who bothered to read the Sens announcement all the way to the end would have noted a subtle change in approach to its significant minority stake in Hastings.

The investment holding company, which recently sheared off its large stake in FirstRand, plans to marginally increase its stake in the British general short-term insurer to 30% alongside its subsidiary Outsurance.