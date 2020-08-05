Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Oil on a slippery slope as new Covid-19 wave hits

Oanda senior economist Craig Erlam talks to Business Day TV about the oil market

05 August 2020 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

A new wave of Covid-19 infections has spooked the oil market.

Business Day TV spoke to Oanda senior economist Craig Erlam for some analysis of the factors at play.

Oil prices slip but remain rangebound

Amid a slow recovery of fuel demand due to the resurgence of the virus, investors are also worried about oversupply
Markets
1 day ago

Fears over supply glut drive oil down as Opec+ aims to up output

Group winds back production cuts while rising Covid-19 cases worldwide point to a slower pickup in fuel demand
Markets
2 days ago

How retrenched oil workers can help fight climate change

Unemployed workers in the US could plug wells to prevent greenhouse gases from escaping into the atmosphere
Opinion
1 day ago

BP cuts dividend as it sets new green-energy targets

As Covid-19 upends the energy market, BP is targeting a 40% decline in hydrocarbons and a leap in renewable power to about 50GW by 2030
Companies
21 hours ago

Oil prices fall as new lockdowns dent fuel demand

Fresh wave of Covid-19 infections threaten to stall demand just as producers step up output
Markets
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay bosses grilled over salaries
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Liquor ban breeds cynicism and division, says ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
RBPlat pumps cash despite lockdown
Companies / Mining
4.
Distell plant robbed of truckloads of alcohol ...
Companies
5.
Alcohol ban shatters Consol Glass R1.5bn new ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.