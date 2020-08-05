News Leader
WATCH: Oil on a slippery slope as new Covid-19 wave hits
Oanda senior economist Craig Erlam talks to Business Day TV about the oil market
05 August 2020 - 08:50
A new wave of Covid-19 infections has spooked the oil market.
Business Day TV spoke to Oanda senior economist Craig Erlam for some analysis of the factors at play.
