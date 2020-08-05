Companies

Digital revenue passes print for first time at New York Times

NYT sees little improvement in ad sales next quarter

05 August 2020 - 16:51 Gerry Smith
Picture: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Picture: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

New York —  New York Times’s digital revenue exceeded that from print for the first time last quarter, a milestone for the 169-year-old newspaper.

The Times added 669,000 new digital subscribers, including 493,000 to the core news product, it said in a statement on Wednesday. That brought paid digital-only subscriptions to 5.7-million, with print customers raising the total to 6.5-million.

Still, total revenue dropped 7.5% after advertising sales fell off a cliff, declining 44%, as marketers pull back spending during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Times sees little improvement in ad sales next quarter. The company expects total advertising revenue to decline 35% to 40%, largely due to the continuing impact of the pandemic.

While the company’s digital subscriber growth is accelerating, many of those subscribers are starting out on discounted rates. The company expects total subscription revenue next quarter to increase only about 10%.

The earnings report was for the final full quarter with CEO Mark Thompson at the helm. The Times in July named COO  Meredith Kopit Levien as the next CEO, effective on September 8.

Kopit Levien was instrumental in many of the Times’ digital initiatives in recent years, among them an expansion in podcasting. That took a further step last month with the company’s acquisition of Serial Productions, the outfit behind the pioneering “Serial” podcast.

Times shares fell as much as 2.8% to $45.48 in New York trading on Wednesday. The stock had risen 45% in 2020 through Tuesday, far outpacing the 2.3% gain of the S&P 500 index.

Bloomberg

New York Times’ online subscribers double during Covid-19

The prestigious media outlet now has 5-million digital subscribers and just 800,000 for print with less reliance on advertising
Companies
2 months ago

New York Times makes Meredith Kopit Levien next CEO as online subscribers surge

Kopit Levien, now COO, will be the second female editor at the media outlet, which has seen its stock rise 42% so far in 2020
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay bosses grilled over salaries
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Liquor ban breeds cynicism and division, says ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
RBPlat pumps cash despite lockdown
Companies / Mining
4.
Intu Properties to leave the JSE and LSE after 10 ...
Companies / Property
5.
Distell plant robbed of truckloads of alcohol ...
Companies

Related Articles

TikTok devotees up in arms and hashtags over US ban

Companies

Facebook and Google under fire in rare Big Tech hearing

World / Americas

Facebook faces moment of reckoning over tardiness in fight against injustice

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.