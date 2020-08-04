COMPANY COMMENT
It is very possible for SA property groups to find success in US, says Stonewood
04 August 2020 - 18:08
The continued success of Stonewood Alchemy Real Estate, even during the pandemic, suggests that more SA property groups should have invested in the largest real-estate market on earth, the US.
The only JSE-listed property fund with exposure to the US is Emira Property Fund. It owns stakes in grocery-dominated shopping centres in states including Florida, Texas and Ohio. Most SA property companies will tell you that the US is very difficult to compete in and time-zone differences between SA and the US cause too many headaches.
