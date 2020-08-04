Companies COMPANY COMMENT It is very possible for SA property groups to find success in US, says Stonewood BL PREMIUM

The continued success of Stonewood Alchemy Real Estate, even during the pandemic, suggests that more SA property groups should have invested in the largest real-estate market on earth, the US.

The only JSE-listed property fund with exposure to the US is Emira Property Fund. It owns stakes in grocery-dominated shopping centres in states including Florida, Texas and Ohio. Most SA property companies will tell you that the US is very difficult to compete in and time-zone differences between SA and the US cause too many headaches.