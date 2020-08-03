Companies COMPANY COMMENT More and more South Africans say yes to online shopping The online shopping revolution has been sped up quite significantly BL PREMIUM

New data from banks and payments platform providers shows that the online shopping revolution has been sped up quite significantly due to lockdowns, driven by education and grocery spending.

In 2019, online retail made up just 1.4%, or R14bn, of total retail sales for the year. So far in 2020 that number is said to have reached 5%, with expectations that it will get to 10% by the end of 2020.